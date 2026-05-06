I accept moral responsibility for the poor show: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi today said that, as the captain of the team, he had accepted the moral responsibility for the poor show of the Congress in the Assam Assembly election.

Speaking to the media here today, Gogoi said, “The defeat won’t make us leave the ground. We’ll continue to raise people’s problems. We’re going to get into a huddle on Saturday next to have a detailed discussion on the factors that led to our defeat. We’ll try to rebuild the party with fresh vigour. Our slogan ‘Natun Bor Axom’ is not poll-specific. We’ll continue to work with this slogan in mind in the days ahead.”

Gogoi said, “We have to accept the public mandate. Since I had to lead the campaign from the front, I couldn’t give the required thrust in the Jorhat LAC. I’m sorry for that. The voters of Jorhat are conscious enough. I accept their mandate.”

Gogoi also said, “We had the notion that there would be a neck-and-neck fight in several LACs. As several sections concerned cannot digest at ease the vast differences in the margins of win, I also cannot take that at ease. The BJP has its avowed policy of one nation, one party. This policy drives them to go to any extent to ensure their win. Be that as it may, we’ll continue to fight on behalf of the people of the state. I hope our party cadres will continue to work diligently, overcoming all challenges. I thank and express gratitude to our alliance parties.”

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