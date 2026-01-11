I-Day IED seizure case: NIA files charge sheets against two more accused

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheets against two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Guwahati, on Friday, the anti-terror agency has indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P) Act. This takes the total number of accused charge sheeted in the case to five, as NIA had earlier, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case.

The duo, both residents of the Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by the NIA, which took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024. NIA investigations had revealed that the two men had provided terror funds to accused Jahnu Boruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs that were seized by the police in August 2024. The IEDs had been planted as part of the Independence Day boycott call given by ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah, NIA stated.

The Assam Police had initially registered the case at Dispur police station. The case relates to the attempt by ULFA (I) to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam on Independence Day 2024.

Also Read: India is a Hindu Nation, PM Will Always Be Hindu: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma