I didn’t see guilt on their faces: Garima Saikia Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the hearing into the Zubeen Garg death case, the accused were present virtually before the District & Sessions judge, but the legendary singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and paternal uncle, Manoj Borthakur, were there in person.

After leaving the court following the hearing, Garima expressed her anguish to the media, stating, “I didn’t see any trace of guilt in their faces.” They appeared confident. These ‘asuras,’ I won’t even call them accused, as that will mean human, must get the strictest punishment for their crime.”

Garima also said that the accused have made their defense stronger. “As the case will proceed according to the law, I request the Chief Minister to follow through on his New Year’s Day announcement regarding the appointment of a public prosecutors’ team, which should include capable advocates with experience and expertise, and to form this team immediately.” Only then will the case be strong in court. If hearings are conducted once every fortnight or month, it will take a long time, as there are 394 witnesses to be examined, and decades will pass like that. We cannot wait for so long,” she complained.

She appealed to the government, “Zubeen Garg must receive justice, and an arrangement of a special court should be made where hearings are done on a day-to-day basis. We want results, and the accused must get the harshest punishment.”

