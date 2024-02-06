I don’t go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, cited the revocation of Article 370, which was removed during the second term of his government and said that the BJP will win 370 seats in its third term.

"A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that the third term of his government would be full of big decisions.

"I had announced from the Red Fort that I want to see the country at the pinnacle of prosperity for the next 1000 years. The third term will be the term to lay the foundation for the next 1000 years. I am filled with great faith in the Indians and the country. I have immense confidence in the 140 crore citizens of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the country will be the third-largest economy in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

PM Modi, took a swipe at Congress, quoted the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who presented the Interim Budget for 2014-15, saying that the grand old party was proud of being the 11th largest economy in 2014.

Emphasising that India will be the third largest economy in his third term, PM Modi quoted the then Finance Minister and said, "India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) are silent... They saw a vision that India will be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait for so long. It is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power..."

"...On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," the PM added.

About sixty speakers took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9.

Modi also targeted the opposition parties, particularly Congress in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and said from "every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition".

In an attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru considered Indians 'lazy' and 'less intelligent'.

Targeting the opposition, particularly the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that the country has suffered through the 'mindset' of the grand old party, which has never trusted the capabilities of the countrymen.

The Prime Minister further said that former PM Indira Gandhi's thoughts were 'no different' from that of Nehru's.

Referring to a statement by Indira Gandhi, he stated, "Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly. (ANI)

