PM Modi all-weather friend of Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered his welcome speech at PM Modi’s inauguration and foundation stone-laying programme, where he said that PM Modi is an all-weather friend of the people of Assam, and he exuded confidence that the PM’s relentless efforts and guidance aimed at all-round growth and development of the state will help transform Assam into one of the foremost states on all fronts in the country in the days to come.

During his speech, the CM said that, owing to the PM’s goodwill for Assam, peace accords were signed with the ULFA and other insurgent groups that were operating in the state. The return of peace to the state has led to the return of thousands of youth into the mainstream, who are now contributing towards the progress of nation-building, he said. He credited the people of Assam for shedding the path of strikes and ‘andolans’ in the past three years, and this has helped the government steer the state towards a new dawn of growth and development. This is important in order to take Assam to the next level of growth and development that the state rightly deserves to attain, he stressed.

Several big projects have been taken up in Assam that would not have been imaginable without the goodwill of the PM, the CM stated.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the four-laning of national highway from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur built at a cost of Rs. 1,451 crores and the four-laning of national highway from Dolabari to Jamuguri that was built at a projected cost of Rs. 592 crores. These apart, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of the Rs. 498-crore Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor (Divyalok Pariyojana), the Rs. 3,250-crore infrastructure development project of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, the Rs. 832-crore upgradation of Nehru Sports Stadium project, the construction of Karimganj Medical College to be built at a cost of Rs. 578 crores, the construction of a state-of-the-art Chandrapur Stadium to be built at a cost of Rs. 300 crores, the widening of road connecting Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to be built at a cost of Rs. 358 crores, the upgradation of 43 roads, including 38 bridges, at a cost of Rs. 3,444 crores and the construction of the Unity Mall at a cost of Rs. 297 crores.

Also Read: Welfare of taxpayers given top priority: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma