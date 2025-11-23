IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal After Dubai Tejas Crash

Guwahati: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas fighter aircraft crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, were brought back to India on Saturday with full military honours. The remains arrived at the Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram aboard a C-130 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), where a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted in the presence of senior officials and personnel who paid their final respects.

After the ceremony, the mortal remains were flown to Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. They reached the Gaggal airport in Kangra, from where they were taken to his ancestral home for the final rites. The IAF stated that it stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and will extend all necessary support during this difficult time.

Wing Commander Syal, aged 34, was a decorated pilot known for his professionalism and dedication. He lost his life on Friday, November 21, when the Tejas LCA Mk-1 he was flying crashed during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow. The incident, witnessed by thousands, has drawn widespread tributes, with many calling him a brave officer who served the nation with distinction.

Family members recalled their last conversations with him shortly before the tragedy. His father, Jagan Nath Syal, said he had been searching online for videos of the airshow when news of the crash appeared. Moments later, Air Force officers arrived at their home to inform the family.

Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. His village in Kangra has been in mourning since the news broke, with residents gathering to pay their respects to the officer who they say brought honour to the region.