Breaking: ULFA (I) Senior Cadre ‘Arunodoi Axom’ Surrenders at Indo- Myanmar Border

Guwahati- In a significant development for Assam’s security landscape, senior ULFA (I) cadre Arunodoi Axom, originally known as Bijit Gogoi, has surrendered before the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border. Officials confirmed that he laid down arms in Myanmar, and a police team is currently bringing him back to Assam. Gogoi, who is a resident of Chabua in Dibrugarh district, was one of the key figures of the banned outfit and is believed to have maintained close ties with ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah.

According to police sources, he served as the finance secretary of the organisation, playing a crucial role in managing funds and internal operations. After reaching Assam, he may be taken to Delhi for further questioning and legal procedures, depending on the assessment of central agencies.

His surrender comes at a time when discussions regarding a possible peace accord with ULFA (I) are gaining pace. Security officials say this move could influence ongoing negotiations, as the surrender of a top-ranking member signals a shift within the group. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as further developments are expected in the coming days.