UNESCO Declares Deepavali Among World's Intangible Cultural Treasures

New Delhi: Deepavali, India's iconic festival of lights, has been inscribed into the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The historic move was announced during a key meeting at the Red Fort, thus marking a milestone for Deepavali and India's cultural legacy.

Deepavali is more than just a festival of lamps and fireworks. It epitomises centuries-old traditions, lighting diyas, offering prayers, decorating homes, sharing sweets, and strengthening community bonds. Recognising Deepavali as intangible cultural heritage, UNESCO acknowledges its enduring power to bring together families, communities, and generations under shared values of hope, renewal and harmony.

According to UNESCO, intangible cultural heritage includes practices, rituals, and celebrations passed on through generations, just like monuments or artifacts. Deepavali's inclusion is thus representative of the fact that living tradition continues to be meaningful in modern times and evolves with society.