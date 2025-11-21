IAF’s Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Air Show in Dubai, Pilot Dead

Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, killing the pilot in the incident, IAF confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 2:10 pm local time while executing an aerial display before a large crowd over Al Maktoum International Airport.

Visuals that circulated on social media right after the incident showed the indigenous fighter jet hitting the ground and erupting into a fireball.

The IAF has expressed deep regret over the loss and is prioritising a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash. In a statement, the IAF stated that a court of inquiry is being constituted into the incident.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF statement read.

Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed to deliver offensive air support, engage in close combat, and conduct ground-attack missions, according to HAL’s description. Designed for high versatility, it is capable of operating effectively in both land and maritime environments, making it one of India’s most adaptable indigenous platforms.