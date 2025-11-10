VIP-first culture derails Guwahati’s traffic system during Indian Air Force (IAF) show

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The city that prides itself on being a “Smart City” once again witnessed a complete collapse of its so-called smart policing system. On Sunday, Guwahati’s traffic network crumbled under mismanagement and indifference as thousands thronged the Brahmaputra riverfront to witness the Indian Air Force’s flying display at Lachit Ghat. What should have been a proud and memorable event turned into hours of chaos, gridlock, and public harassment — exposing how deeply VIP culture and poor planning continue to choke the city’s progress.

Several major areas—including Fancy Bazaar, Machkhowa, Panbazar, Fatasil Bazar, and Paltan Bazaar—were left paralysed as traffic movement came to a standstill for over an hour. Commuters reported being stuck in long queues with no visible traffic control, while signals were either overridden manually or simply ignored. The situation deteriorated further around midday, with congestion spilling over to Rehbari, Sarabbhati, and Bharalumukh.

“This is the worst traffic I’ve seen in 40 years of my life,” said a frustrated citizen. “I’ve travelled across major cities and attended large concerts, but nowhere have I seen such a complete collapse of traffic management. This is failure at every level — from planning to execution.”

Residents pointed fingers at what they described as “VIP-first” management—where public convenience is routinely sacrificed to accommodate official movements. “Every time an event happens, roads are closed for VIPs. The rest of us are left to suffer for hours,” said a youth stranded at Panbazar. “Traffic police here have no technical training or field knowledge. They need to adopt modern methods instead of barricading roads randomly.”

For many, the mismanagement had real human costs. A working mother, stuck near Machkhowa with her two children, expressed anger and helplessness. “It’s my son’s doctor appointment. I’ve been stuck for over an hour. Why should ordinary citizens pay for this? Assam has become a state of VIP culture—only VIPs move freely, while the public suffers.”

Visuals from across Guwahati showed packed roads and pedestrians walking miles through choked streets, while two-wheelers and cars remained gridlocked. Even after the IAF show ended, the situation barely improved as returning crowds further worsened the traffic nightmare.

Several residents also criticized how traffic signals are manually overridden during VIP movements, causing further confusion. “This isn’t traffic control — this is total failure. The system works only for a few,” remarked another commuter.

Citizens and civic observers say such incidents have become the norm rather than the exception. Events, rallies, and VIP movements regularly paralyse the city, with little accountability or foresight from the authorities. Poor enforcement of parking rules and lack of coordination between departments only add to the chaos.

The November 9 spectacle lit up Guwahati’s skies, but on the ground, it once again revealed a darker truth — a city where smart policing exists only in name, where VIP culture rules the roads, and where the ordinary citizen continues to pay the price for official privilege and administrative apathy.

