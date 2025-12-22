Iconic Assamese Film Actress Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi Passes Away

Guwahati: Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi, the glamorous actress of the 1960s and 1970s who starred in popular Assamese films passed away on Sunday.

According to reports, Bordoloi breathed her last at 7:30 pm yesterday at the age of 80 at JJM Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Reportedly, her mortal remains will be first taken to the Amolapatty Natya Mandir on Monday, followed by Bagmibor Nilmoni Phukan Higher Secondary School, and then to the Dibrugarh Sangeet Vidyalaya (established by her family) to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Subsequently, her body will be taken to Graham Bazar High School, where she once served as an employee, and then to the Jeuti Morol Sangha premises in Chiring Chapori.

Bordoloi’s mortal remains will be transported to the crematorium for the last rites after being taken to her residence at Chiring Chapori.

During an era when Assamese girls were hesitant to enter the world of acting, Bordoloi managed to leave an indelible mark on the silver screen through her immense talent.

She appeared in several Assamese films including Dr Bezbaruah, Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Maniram Dewan, Morom Trishna, Loti-Ghoti, Pratidhwani, Ratanlal, and Sonmai.

Apart from her acting prowess, she was also a skilled dancer, proficient in Bharatnatyam and other forms, carving a distinct identity in the state's cultural landscape.

In addition to acting in films directed by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, she was a founding member of the renowned theater group 'Mancharupa,' established in 1957 by Dr Bhupen Hazarika and artist Hasan Sharif Ahmed. Her close association with Dr Hazarika began during this period. Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi, who also performed in radio plays for All India Radio, was a recipient of the state government's prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award and was an artist pensioner.