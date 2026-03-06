IDF Completes 12th Wave of Tehran Strikes, Targeting IRGC and Basij Headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday the completion of their 12th wave of airstrikes on Tehran, targeting a broad range of Iranian security and military infrastructure in what Israel is describing as a sustained campaign against the "Iranian terror regime."

The strikes hit the headquarters of a special internal security unit in Alborz province, multiple Basij paramilitary force facilities, a central command centre for Iran's armed internal security forces, and dozens of additional sites used for storing and producing weapons.

