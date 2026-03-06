IDF Completes 12th Wave of Tehran Strikes, Targeting IRGC and Basij Headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday the completion of their 12th wave of airstrikes on Tehran, targeting a broad range of Iranian security and military infrastructure in what Israel is describing as a sustained campaign against the "Iranian terror regime."
The strikes hit the headquarters of a special internal security unit in Alborz province, multiple Basij paramilitary force facilities, a central command centre for Iran's armed internal security forces, and dozens of additional sites used for storing and producing weapons.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said the Alborz province headquarters — which commands all internal security force units in the region — was a primary target in this wave.
"The headquarters commands all the special units of the Iranian terror regime in the district and serves to direct the regime's armed forces," the IAF stated in a post on X.
In other parts of Tehran, the IDF said it struck targets belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij organisation, along with a central headquarters of Iran's armed internal security forces.
"The IDF continues to deepen the impact on all the mechanisms of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran," the IAF added, signalling that further strikes are expected.
The 12th wave of strikes comes on day six of the conflict, which erupted after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries and continued strikes on American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region. Israel has simultaneously widened its military campaign to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah command centres in Beirut.
Amid the flurry of social media reports circulating about the conflict, the US Central Command moved to dismiss claims that a US F-15E fighter jet had crashed over Iran during the current round of strikes, calling such reports "baseless and NOT TRUE."