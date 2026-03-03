Trump Says US Is Ahead of Schedule in War With Iran

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is "already substantially ahead of our time projections" in its war with Iran, signalling confidence in the pace of the military campaign.
Speaking during remarks at the White House, Trump indicated the conflict had originally been projected to last four to five weeks — but suggested the US had the capacity and willingness to go well beyond that if needed.
"Whatever the time is, it's OK. Whatever it takes," Trump said. "Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. We'll do it."
Addressing the question of whether he might lose patience with a prolonged conflict, Trump was direct.
"I don't get bored. There's nothing boring about this," he said during the East Room appearance, pushing back against any suggestion that domestic political fatigue could shape military decision-making.
The remarks come as the administration faces growing scrutiny over the scope and duration of US military involvement in Iran.
