Centre releases discussion paper for compiling monetary asset accounts of coal in India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released a discussion paper on developing monetary asset accounts for coal in India, aligned with the UN System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) framework.

The paper outlines methods to assign economic value to coal and other non-renewable resources as part of India’s national accounts. It builds on MoSPI’s existing work on physical asset accounts for minerals and energy resources under publications such as EnviStats India and Energy Statistics India.

The document compares international methodologies and proposes the OECD approach as most suitable for India, citing its compatibility with existing data systems and the System of National Accounts. It suggests using a Net Present Value-based method to estimate resource wealth.

Coal is used as the case study due to its importance in India’s energy and industrial sectors. The initiative aims to support better resource management and policy planning through standardized valuation of natural assets. (IANS)

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