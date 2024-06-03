IIM will be game changer for Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that setting up of Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati would be a game changer as the state will emerge as an education hub in Eastern India.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam Chief Minister said, “Following our request in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University and now IIM.”

Sarma asserted that over the last 18 months, they had presented a strong case to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Education Ministry. “Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati,” Sarma added.

Calling the establishment of IIM near Guwahati a game changer, the Assam Chief Minister said, “This will be a game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations.” He added, “I envisage these premiere institutes to collaborate among themselves and industry to unleash the power of multidisciplinary education.”

Sarma posted the letters written to IIM Ahmedabad and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said, “As evident from the letters, the swift transformation from idea to execution illustrates the power of a double-engine government. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their cooperation.”

In a letter written to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Assam Chief Minister cited the presence of only one IIM in Shillong and requested the establishment of the management institute in Assam as well.

In the letter dated May 2022, Sarma had said, “At present, there are 20 IIMs in the country with Shillong being the lone city in the North Eastern Region to be home to one. Assam being the leading state in the region, having a sizeable population of over 3.40 crore and being a hub of diverse industrial sectors such as oil, tea, coal, petrochemical etc., the lack of a premier management institute of the stature of an IIM is always felt.”

He had added, “Due to the Government of India’s steps to promote the economic development of the North Eastern Region and the Act East Policy, Assam has huge potential to be a hub of modern management education on an international level, being the closest to many countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos etc...”

Talking about the benefits of having an IIM in the state, Sarma had said in the letter that the IIM will also result in the proliferation of education in neighbouring States like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh etc and could lead to the establishment of an expert management hub to cater to the requirements of local industries. “An IIM will attract elite corporate organisations to invest in human talent and encourage investments. 4. Further, the establishment of an IIM in addition to the already existing IIT Guwahati will enable these premier institutions to work in tandem in various fields,” he said. (ANI)

