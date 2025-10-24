IIT Guwahati Students Bring Global Glory; Win First Prize at 24-hour Animation Challenge

Guwahati: India’s creative brilliance has once again made its mark on the global stage. A team of talented students from IIT Guwahati has won first prize at the prestigious Global 24-Hour Animation Challenge 2025, triumphing over 764 teams and 3,800 students representing 185 institutions across 35 countries.

The winning team comprises of Arin Bandyopadhyay, Aditya Ravi Pawar, Aseel Pasha, and S. Balasankar. They are the students from the Department of Design, mentored by Dr. Mriganka Madhukaillya. Competing under intense pressure, the team created a 30-second animated short film within a single day, based on this year’s theme, “Flip Your Perspective.”

The students will now receive exclusive passes to the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International (TAAFI) 2026, along with professional software licenses, studio memberships, and mentorship sessions with leading global animators.

“This achievement reflects the immense potential and creativity of our students,” said Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati. “Their success shows that with imagination, teamwork, and perseverance, Indian students can set global standards in design and storytelling.”

This milestone marks IIT Guwahati as the first Indian institution to ever win this global contest. This brings immense pride for the institute and the country alike.

The victory isn’t just a medal — it’s an inspiration. It reminds young creators across India that passion and perseverance can break boundaries. With their win, these students have opened doors for countless others dreaming of blending art, technology, and storytelling on the world stage.