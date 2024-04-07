IIT student's links with ISIS being probed; STF conducts operation at mosque in Amingaon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on information received from Touseef Ali Farooqui, following his questioning to determine his links to the dreaded ISIS, a STF team today conducted an operation at a mosque in Amingaon.

According to sources, Farooqui, a student of IIT Guwahati, frequently used to visit Amingaon Mariyapatty Jammay Maszid, and STF embarked on the operation to determine the nature of his visits to the mosque. The team questioned Maulvi Gulzar Hussain, a resident of Mukalmua, in this connection. Farooqui was in custody of the STF, and he mentioned the mosque during his questioning. Maulvi Gulzar Hussain has been asked to present himself at the STF office on Sunday.

Sources also stated that other students and teachers at IIT Guwahati visit the mosque as well. It should be mentioned here that the entire incident unfolded following the discovery of an open letter by Farooqui tagged 'An Open Letter' on his LinkedIn profile. It was evident from the letter that he was planning to join the Islamic State, or ISIS.

In the 'open letter' on social media platform LinkedIn, Farooqui stated that he wished to 'disassociate' himself from the Indian Constitution and other institutions. His statement in the open letter, interspersed with Ayats or verses from the Quran and their renderings in English, consisted of his willingness to embark on 'Hijrat' or emigration to Islamic State-Khorasan Province, a regional branch of the Islamic State terrorist group active in South-Central Asia, primarily Afghanistan.

The student is said to be radicalized. The STF registered a case (5/2024 u/s 121(A)/120 (B)/123 of IPC and r/w Section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

