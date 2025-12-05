Illegal Coal Mining Still Rampant in East Jaintia Hills, Says Meghalaya High Court Panel

Shillong: A one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court has confirmed that illegal coal mining continues unchecked in East Jaintia Hills, issuing strong criticism of the district police for failing to detect ongoing operations despite receiving earlier complaints backed by video footage.

In its 34th interim report submitted to the court, the panel highlighted that during its review meeting on 20 November, no senior police official, including the district superintendent of police, attended, even though representatives from the district administration, Coal India, and MSTC were present.

The committee assessed compliance with directives issued by the High Court, the Supreme Court, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), examining fresh complaints of illegal mining and transportation from East and West Jaintia Hills as well as West Khasi Hills. Though an inspection in Nartiang found no signs of coal movement, the panel stressed the need for heightened surveillance in vulnerable areas, especially during the dry season when illegal activities typically rise.

While one complaint from Nongstoin was dismissed after the coal was verified as legally auctioned, a major complaint filed by Opposition MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang triggered a joint inspection. Supported by video clips purportedly showing illegal activity at Lumbangla in East Jaintia Hills, the inspection uncovered large coal dumps, evidence of fresh extraction and a reinforced mine opening. The committee concluded these were indicators of a long-running illegal operation.