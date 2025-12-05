Illegal Coal Mining Still Rampant in East Jaintia Hills, Says Meghalaya High Court Panel

Shillong: A one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court has confirmed that illegal coal mining continues unchecked in East Jaintia Hills, issuing strong criticism of the district police for failing to detect ongoing operations despite receiving earlier complaints backed by video footage.
In its 34th interim report submitted to the court, the panel highlighted that during its review meeting on 20 November, no senior police official, including the district superintendent of police, attended, even though representatives from the district administration, Coal India, and MSTC were present.
The committee assessed compliance with directives issued by the High Court, the Supreme Court, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), examining fresh complaints of illegal mining and transportation from East and West Jaintia Hills as well as West Khasi Hills. Though an inspection in Nartiang found no signs of coal movement, the panel stressed the need for heightened surveillance in vulnerable areas, especially during the dry season when illegal activities typically rise.
While one complaint from Nongstoin was dismissed after the coal was verified as legally auctioned, a major complaint filed by Opposition MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang triggered a joint inspection. Supported by video clips purportedly showing illegal activity at Lumbangla in East Jaintia Hills, the inspection uncovered large coal dumps, evidence of fresh extraction and a reinforced mine opening. The committee concluded these were indicators of a long-running illegal operation.
The panel also flagged inconsistencies in police documentation, including mismatched FIR dates and the absence of any seizure of equipment clearly visible in the submitted videos. It noted that such an operation remaining undetected by local police represented a serious lapse in enforcement and confirmed that illegal coal mining persists in violation of court and NGT orders.
Recommending urgent corrective measures, the committee instructed the district administration to map all vulnerable locations, increase patrolling, and submit monthly progress reports to the chief secretary under the supervision of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. It also stressed strict monitoring at entry and exit routes to block the transportation of illegally mined coal.
On coal auctions, the panel recorded a new government notification imposing a 120-day deadline for bidders to complete payments and lift allocated coal. It ordered fresh auctions for inventorised coal stored at Coal India depots after the April 2025 auction failed to attract bidders.
The report additionally flagged a coal inventory discrepancy of 40,554.72 metric tonnes in East Jaintia Hills and directed the Mining and Geology Department to submit an inquiry report within two weeks.