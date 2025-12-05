AGP Leader Zabed Islam Intensifies Election Campaign, Holds Meeting in Mankachar

Mankachar: With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has been seen intensifying their campaign across the region. An election meeting was held at Kharuabandha under the Mankachar constituency on Thursday evening, led by AGP leader and former MLA Zabed Islam.

During his address, Zabed Islam launched sharp criticism against the sitting MLA of Mankachar, Aminul Islam, as well as former MLA Dr Matiur Rahman Mondal, stating that neither had contributed to the development of the constituency. He claimed that the voters had been deprived of progress under their leadership.

Islam urged the public to extend their support to him in the coming Assembly polls, asserting that an AGP–BJP alliance government was all but certain to be formed. He maintained that he had brought significant development to Mankachar during his earlier tenure as MLA.