AGP Leader Zabed Islam Intensifies Election Campaign, Holds Meeting in Mankachar

Mankachar: With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has been seen intensifying their campaign across the region. An election meeting was held at Kharuabandha under the Mankachar constituency on Thursday evening, led by AGP leader and former MLA Zabed Islam.
During his address, Zabed Islam launched sharp criticism against the sitting MLA of Mankachar, Aminul Islam, as well as former MLA Dr Matiur Rahman Mondal, stating that neither had contributed to the development of the constituency. He claimed that the voters had been deprived of progress under their leadership.
Islam urged the public to extend their support to him in the coming Assembly polls, asserting that an AGP–BJP alliance government was all but certain to be formed. He maintained that he had brought significant development to Mankachar during his earlier tenure as MLA.
MLA Zabed Islam stated, “For the last ten years, the MLAs elected have done nothing properly. There is still no proper railway station, no proper government office, nothing has moved forward. Both my parents served as MLAs, and now if I am elected as an MLA again. We have always worked with sincerity, not for show."
The AGP leader also criticised the Congress and AIUDF, remarking that neither party had served the interests of the people. He stated that if elected as MLA from Mankachar, and if Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma continues as the Chief Minister of Assam, the constituency would witness large-scale development.