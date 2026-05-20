Illegal E-Rickshaw Operations in Guwahati’s Jalukbari Spark Fears Over Suspected Bangladeshi-Origin Passengers and Demographic Change

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Local residents and conscious citizens of the area have expressed serious concern over an alleged large-scale illegal operation of electric auto-rickshaws transporting passengers from Jalukbari to several parts of South Kamrup along the National Highway.

According to reports, a section of e-rickshaws has been operating in violation of transport regulations while ferrying passengers from Jalukbari to minority-dominated areas, including Goroimari, Gumi and Sontoli. Locals alleged that, despite posing a major threat to passenger safety, neither the traffic wing of the police nor the transport department has taken effective action against such vehicles.

Sources claimed that many of these e-rickshaws carry goods illegally on their roofs while transporting passengers far beyond the permitted capacity, thereby increasing the risk of major accidents on the busy National Highway. It is estimated that nearly 150 such e-rickshaws operate daily on these routes.

Meanwhile, another serious allegation has surfaced that some of these vehicles are allegedly being used to transport suspected Bangladeshi-origin individuals to Jalukbari under the guise of regular passengers. The allegation has sparked apprehension among a section of local residents, who claim that the situation is gradually changing the demographic character of the greater Jalukbari area, one of the key entry points to Guwahati city.

Demanding immediate intervention, conscious citizens of the area have urged the Guwahati Police, Kamrup Metro district administration and the transport department to launch strict action against illegal and unsafe e-rickshaw operations in the region.

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