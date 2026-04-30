Biswanath: E-rickshaw puller student secures 1st division in Higher Secondary exam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Poverty can never be a barrier to education. This has been proved by Rima Terangpi, a determined student from Biswanath. Rima, who hails from Misamari along the Assam–Arunachal border in Biswanath district, studies at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School. On one hand, she shoulders the responsibility of her home, and on the other, she continues her education with unwavering courage.

Belonging to a very poor family, Rima runs an e-rickshaw to meet both her educational and household expenses. She is the sole earning member of her family, where her father is a carpenter and her mother a housewife. Despite carrying the entire burden of supporting her family, she not only drives the e-rickshaw but also uses it to travel to school. Several students who attend school in the morning regularly ride in her e-rickshaw.

This courageous student passed the Higher Secondary Final Examination, the results of which were announced yesterday, securing a first division with a total of 307 marks. Her subject-wise scores include 62 in English, 45 in Alternative English, 72 in Business Studies, 65 in Accountancy, 63 in Economics, and 50 in Finance. Speaking to the media, Rima revealed that she does not even have a proper study table at home. She made the most of whatever little time she could find, often studying on her bed, which helped her achieve this success.

However, Rima is worried about her future. Although she wishes to pursue a BCom degree, financial constraints may prevent her from doing so. She said she would continue her studies if someone comes forward to support her financially.

Meanwhile, her mother expressed happiness over her daughter’s achievement and said she would do everything possible to support her higher education. However, due to financial difficulties, Rima’s dream of pursuing higher studies now hangs in the balance. With hope in their hearts, Rima and her parents are looking for a way forward.

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