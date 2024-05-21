Illegal saw mills seized in Rohdoi Ali area on Assam-Nagaland border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Acting on a specific a tip-off that four saw mills were operating illegally in the Rohdoi Ali area on the Assam-Nagaland border, a team of forest department from Sivasagar led by ACF Bubul Baruah and a team of Sonari Regional Forest Department conducted a raid on Saturday. The two teams led by ACF Bubul Baruah conducted the raid in Rohdoi Ali and Gosikola areas and managed to seize four illegal saw mills. Bihubor Block Regional Forest Officer Karuna Konwar and Sonari Regional Forest Department Ranger Spriha Gogoi were also present in the drive. The three seized machines were taken to Bihubor Regional Forest office as Rohdoi Ali area falls under Bihubor area and the another machine seized in Gasikola was taken to the Sonari Regional Forest department office. Sources in the forest department said the forest department has registered a case under the Forest Act against the owners of all the seized machines.

