Overloaded vehicle carrying suspected illegal timber overturns near Assam–Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Illegal timber smuggling continues unabated under the Loharghat Forest Range Office of the West Kamrup Forest Division, with locals alleging the growing influence and unchecked activities of timber mafias in the region.

In a fresh incident that has raised serious concerns, a vehicle reportedly carrying illegal timber met with an accident at Patgaon area on Wednesday afternoon while travelling towards Loharghat from the Assam–Meghalaya border. According to information received, the vehicle bearing registration number AS01EC5441 was allegedly loaded with smuggled timber and had three persons, including the driver, on board at the time of the accident. Locals claimed that the vehicle lost control and overturned on the roadside due to excessive overloading of timber.

Residents expressed concern that despite repeated allegations and public awareness regarding the issue, illegal activities linked to timber smuggling continue in the region, posing a threat to forest resources and environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Loharghat Range Officer said that no individual connected to the accident had reported to the forest office so far and that the department had not yet identified those involved in the incident.

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