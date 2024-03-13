Illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya irks people in Assam

A Correspondent

Boko: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) and the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Aradonga regional unit of West Khasi Hills, have jointly filed an FIR with the in-charge of the Aradonga police outpost against the illegal transportation of coal, besides overloading.

It has been alleged that there has been illegal transportation of coal and overloading via the Athiabari-Riangdo road. The state suffered significant losses due to the truck drivers who were driving on this route while carrying big loads of coal. In addition, the overloaded coal caused damage to the bridges, and the condition of the road is appalling.

They also alleged that it is totally illegal and needs legal action against the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) and transport officials engaged in the whole process at the checkpoints and check gates to find out their total disproportionate income from sources, as this will definitely expose their true nature of functioning by conducting a departmental inquiry as well as register a case of not exercising their duty properly.

They also added that, as a proper order from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (transport division), Government of India, a truck with six wheels on two axles (2 in front and 4 in rear) and an allowable gross loading weight of about 18.5 tonnes can carry a net load of 12 tonnes. But in reality, they are carrying a load of about 55 tonnes gross and about 40 tonnes net. The above road has a design capacity of 5 MSA, which is not enough for such overloading. The tremendous overloading of vehicles is also damaging structures like line drains, culverts, parapet shoulders, etc. As these vehicles lose control and stability, they are very dangerous for the safety of the general public.

They also mentioned that the Meghalaya High Court recently directed the state government to prepare a blueprint to maintain the condition of roads in the state, besides working out a “stricter set of norms” both for checking and control to stop plundering of the beautiful natural resources available in the state.

“Furthermore, we haven’t seen any challan order to transport coal inside the Meghalaya state,” added both associations. According to some coal traders, there is a syndicate system in which the coal trade runs illegally. The illegal coal smuggling is going on at a rampant pace along the Boko-Hahim road, and the smuggling of coal becomes ‘legal’ only if money is paid to a special gang. The trucks smuggled coal into Assam via Athiabari and Riangdo from Shallang, Meghalaya, a press release said.

Meanwhile, when asked on the matter, West Khasi Hills SP Bikram D. Marak said that the allegation of being inquired and a legal opinion were being sought.

