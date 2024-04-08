Imam of mosque quizzed by STF of Assam Police in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The ‘imam’ of Amingaon Mariyapatty Jammay Maszid, Gulzar Hussain, presented himself before the STF at its office in Guwahati today.

Imam Gulzar Hussain was asked to present himself at the STF office on Sunday, and accordingly, he proceeded to the STF office in the morning today. The STF examined his phone and questioned him about Touseef Ali Farooqui, the IIT student who allegedly planned to join the ISIS.

Following his questioning at the STF office, Imam Hussain stated before the media that he talked to Farooqui about namaz and religion. He denied any knowledge of ISIS. “I don’t know Touseef personally. He comes to the masjid to offer namaz, like thousands of people do,” he said when asked about his relationship with Farooqui and the nature of their conversations.

Sources had earlier stated that other students and teachers at IIT Guwahati visit the mosque as well, being located a short distance from the IIT campus near Amingaon.

Notably, a STF team conducted an operation at the mosque in Amingaon on Saturday, based on information received from Touseef Ali Farooqui that he used to visit the mosque. STF embarked on the operation to determine the nature of his visits to the Amingaon Mariyapatty Jammay Maszid. The STF was also trying to determine his links to the dreaded ISIS, which he purportedly planned to join.

The team has questioned the Imam of the mosque, GulzarHussain, a resident of Mukalmua, in this connection.

Later today, Touseef’s father, Ajmal Ali Farooqui, a resident of Delhi, made a few comments before the media. He had reached the city after the incident involving his son hit the headlines. He said, “Touseef is studying B. Tech in Biotechnology, a four-year course. Only a few days are left before his final exams. I don’t know what happened to him. He used to offer namaz regularly.” He denied knowledge of how Touseef had become attracted to ISIS.

