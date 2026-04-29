IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Barak Valley and Guwahati Over Next 2–3 Days

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain and gusty wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h at isolated places in the Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts of Barak Valley in the coming two to three days. In Guwahati city also, IMD has forecasted the likelihood of a few spells of rain in the coming 2-3 days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are very likely in the isolated places of the Barak Valley districts in the coming 2-3 days, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets. The district authorities and ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, the ASDMA requested all the people of Barak Valley and Guwahati City to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA on its official website, i.e., https://asdma.assam.gov.in/resource/assam-weather-forecast, and on all its social media handles from time to time for general awareness. Hence, the public is urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the chief amount of rainfall, 3 cm or more, occurred during the last 24 hours in Dhubri (dist. Dhubri) (4 cm), Dhubri (CWC) (dist. Dhubri) (4 cm), Gauripur AEGCL (AWS) (dist. Dhubri) (4 cm), Panchgram AEGCL (dist. Hailakandi) (3 cm), Silchar (dist. Cacher) (3 cm), Chandubi AWS (dist. Kamrup) (3 cm), Haflong (dist. Dima Hasao) (3 cm), and Dhupdhara (ARG) (dist. Goalpara) (3 cm).

Also Read: Orange alert issued: Thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted in Tripura