IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Across Northeast India for Next 5-6 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning across several states in Northeast India over the next five to six days.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to experience rain over the next five to six days, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on March 15 and 16, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from March 15 to 17.

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