IMD issued rain forecast in Northeast region over next few days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of rainfall in the Northeast region over the next few days. Rainfall in the Kamrup (metro) district and some lower Assam districts, including Kokrajhar, was recorded on Sunday.

Intermittent heavy rainfall has caused flooding at the Jorabat junction, with vehicular movement affected for several hours.

The IMD has issued a forecast for the Northeast, which says, “Light/moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on the 6th & 10th; Assam & Meghalaya until the 10th; Nagaland during the 6th-11th; Manipur on the 8th & 9th; and Mizoram on the 8th of October.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, issued a forecast for October 6, which says, “Thunderstorms & lightning with gusty wind reaching up to 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam. Also, Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam. Moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam.”

A warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning was also issued, stating, “Thunderstorms & lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam”.

On October 6, the forecast for Guwahati says that a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely to prevail.

Regarding the chief amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours (4 cm and above) : Gossaigaon KVK (AWS) (district Kokrajhar) 6 cm, Chouldhowaghat (district Lakhimpur) 6 cm, Jonai (Arg) (district Dhemaji) 5 cm, Agomani (Aws) (district Dhubri) 5 cm, Chouldhuaghat (Arg) (district Lakhimpur) 5 cm, Gauripur Aegcl AWS (district Dhubri) 5 cm, Lakhimpur (Aws) (district Lakhimpur) 5 cm, and N/Lakhimpur (district Lakhimpur) 4 cm.

