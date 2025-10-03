Northeast states likely to get below-normal rains from Oct to Dec: IMD

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the monsoon season having come to an end on September 30, 2025, both Assam and Meghalaya recorded deficient rainfall of 33% and 43%, respectively. IMD has further predicted that the NE states are likely to receive below-normal rainfall in the period from October to December, 2025.

On the salient features of Southwest Monsoon Season 2025, the IMD stated that rainfall over East & Northeast India was 1089.9 mm against the 1367.3 mm Long Period Average (LPA), which is the 2nd lowest since 1901.

This year, following its onset in Kerala, the Southwest Monsoon progressed swiftly, covering South India and Northeast India by May 29.

The IMD has now released a long-range forecast of rainfall during the Post-Monsoon Season 2025, according to which seasonal rainfall from October to December over South Peninsular India, consisting of five meteorological subdivisions (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka), is most likely to be above normal (>112% of Long Period Average (LPA)). Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for many parts of Northwest India and some parts of extreme South Peninsular India and Northeast India, where rainfall is likely to be below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has now issued a special weather bulletin for October 3, according to which moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places, with Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hrs) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Lakhimpur, Barpeta & Bongaigaon, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours (5 cm or more): Hajo (Arg) (district Kamrup R) 13 cm, Amingaon (Aws) (district Kamrup R) 11 cm, Patharughat (Arg) (district Darrang) 9 cm, Barpeta (Arg) (district Barpeta) 9 cm, Gauhati University (Aws) (district Kamrup M) 8 cm, Chirang (Aws) (district Chirang) 7 cm, Sualkuchi (Arg) (district Kamrup R) 7 cm, Chandrapur (Arg) (district Kamrup R) 6 cm, Nalbari (district Nalbari) 5 cm, and Kalakshetra (Arg) (district Kamrup M) 5 cm, according to the RMC.

