IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Assam on Polling Day, April 9

The forecast is already beginning to play out on the ground. Guwahati received a heavy shower on Tuesday evening, offering a preview of what voters across the state may face when they step out to cast their ballots on April 9.

The rain forecast adds an additional variable to an election that the administration has been preparing extensively for — with voter turnout in rural and hilly constituencies potentially affected if heavy showers persist through polling hours.

The Election Commission and district administrations have not yet issued any specific advisories in response to the weather forecast.