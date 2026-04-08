IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Assam on Polling Day, April 9

Assam's polling day could be a wet one. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over the state on both April 8 and April 9 — the day voters head to the booths to elect their next state government.
In its bulletin issued from New Delhi, the IMD stated: "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam on April 8 and 9."
Also Read: Assam & NE receive excessive rainfall in the first 18 days of pre-monsoon
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has attributed the conditions to an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over central Assam and its neighbourhood, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A trough in the westerlies at 3.1 km above mean sea level, running roughly along longitude 93°E north of latitude 26°N, is also contributing to the unsettled weather pattern.
The forecast is already beginning to play out on the ground. Guwahati received a heavy shower on Tuesday evening, offering a preview of what voters across the state may face when they step out to cast their ballots on April 9.
The rain forecast adds an additional variable to an election that the administration has been preparing extensively for — with voter turnout in rural and hilly constituencies potentially affected if heavy showers persist through polling hours.
The Election Commission and district administrations have not yet issued any specific advisories in response to the weather forecast.