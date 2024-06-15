IMD warns of heavy rainfall over Assam until June 18

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special weather bulletin on Friday afternoon, warning that increased rainfall is forecast up to June 18 over the state of Assam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the state is expected during this period.

An ‘Orange Alert’ has been sounded for different parts of the state during this period of increased rainfall. ‘Orange’ alert means ‘be prepared,’ for the people in those areas.

Regional Meteorological Centre Guwahati, under the IMD, described the current metereological conditions over the state of Assam, by saying, “The east-west trough from North-West Bihar to Nagaland now runs from central East Uttar Pradesh to Meghalaya across north Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation is over northeast Assam and the neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The trough in westerlies between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 26°N. Another cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at 1.5 km above mean sea level.”

The bulletin went on to state that, “Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to S-ly/SW-ly winds in the lower lever, widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 14–18, 2024.”

In light of the widespread rainfall predicted by the RMC, district-wise warnings for Assam until June 18 were issued. The date-wise Forecast/Warning for Assam says, “On June 15, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon districts, and with thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy rainfall at isolated places over Dhubri, Morigaon, Nagaon, and West Karbi Anglong districts, and isolated heavy rainfall over Bajali, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.”

For June 16, the prediction is, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Karbi Anglong districts and with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Darrang, Udalguri, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, and Thunderstorm & Lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over Golaghat, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Dima Hasao districts and Thunderstorm & Lightning at isolated places over Kamrup (M).

Next, the forecast for June 17 by RMC says, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, and Dima Hasao districts, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup (M), Hojai, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, and Charaideo districts.”

Moreover, the prediction of rainfall over Assam on June 18 was described as, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Nagaon, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, and Dima Hasao districts, and with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup (M), Darrang, Udalguri, Hojai, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Karimganj.”

