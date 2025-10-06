IMPAKTO and The Pickleball Club Successfully Host State-Level Tournament in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam State Pickleball Team Selection Tournament concluded successfully on October 4th and 5th at The Pickleball Club, Guwahati. The event held in association with Impakto—India’s first AI-powered smart shoe brand from Ajanta Shoes—the event also served as an official Pickleball World Ranking tournament.

As a proud smart shoe partner of the tournament, Impakto—designed for Indian feet—joined this initiative to inspire youth and support the growth of Indian sports. With versatile styles like Barefoot, Shoegar Daddy, Para, and Court Pro, Impakto empowers athletes on and off the court.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis — it's fun, fast-paced, and accessible to all. The tournament saw energetic participation across all age groups, including Under 16, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. With players from across the state competing, the event drew significant local interest and highlighted the growing popularity of Pickleball in the region.