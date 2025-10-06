Security Forces Avert Terror Plot in Manipur by Disabling Explosive Device

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have successfully thwarted what was believed to be a terror plot, neutralising an improvised explosive device (IED) found near the Manipur–Assam border, police confirmed on Monday.

According to authorities, intelligence inputs led to joint operations by Manipur Police, the Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the border fringe of Makhabasti in Jiribam district. The area lies adjacent to Cachar district in Assam. During the operation, a search team, assisted by a detection dog and equipment including a metal detector, scoured bamboo undergrowth and other potential hiding spots.

The search uncovered a cache of military‐grade material. Among the items recovered were an IED weighing approximately two kilograms, rifles, ammunition, walkie‐talkie equipment, flare rounds, and protective gear such as bullet‐proof jackets and helmets. The explosive device was defused safely, and all seized items have since been handed over to the local police station in accordance with established protocols.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizure. Authorities continue to investigate the origins of the arms and explosives, and to identify those involved in planning the intended attack.