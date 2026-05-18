Impostor Doctor Held in Assam’s Darrang After Claiming Fake MBBS Qualification

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a brazen and outrageous fraud that exposes the total collapse of medical regulation in Darrang district, a quack has been caught practising with a fake MBBS certificate. The impostor, Dr Saidur Rahman, even had the audacity to claim that MBBS stands for ‘Medical Basics of Biological System'.

This unqualified fraudster managed to get appointed as the in-charge of Long Life Polyclinic in Kharupetia and was reportedly treating patients for nearly seven months, putting countless innocent lives at risk. The forged certificate reportedly submitted by Saidur Rahman, dated 02.12.2008, claims that he obtained his qualification from Delhi Degree College. The so-called diploma was ‘awarded’ by the International Association of Independent Publishers (America) for a dubious three-year medical course, strangely citing ‘According to the Reports of the Planning Commission (Bharat Sarkar)'

Even the addresses on the certificate are contradictory and suspicious — one is listed as 77 Vipin Garden, New Delhi 110059, and there is a previous address in Gobind Pura, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang Sayaal Road, Pakistan. The entire document is a blatant forgery that should have been immediately dismissed.

Despite such glaring red flags, Saidur Rahman was officially made in charge of Long Life Polyclinic, which itself received provisional registration (No. AS13/DRA/034) on November 11, 2025. One Pompy Saha is listed as the owner, with the fake doctor placed in a key medical position.

Only after complaints and verification did the Joint Director of District Health Services issue a directive to stop him from practicing. Saidur Rahman has now fled the area and is absconding.

Locals expressed anger, alleging that Kharupetia, Dalgaon, and Besimari are infested with similar fake doctors running clinics and pharmacies with bogus certificates.

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