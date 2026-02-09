Assam: Kharupetia drain collapses within days, irregularity allegations surface

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Construction of a concrete drain under the Chief Minister’s Urban Concrete Drain Construction Scheme, executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), is facing widespread allegations of irregularities and the use of substandard materials.

The project, valued at over Rs. 2 crore, covers the stretch from Jayanti Nagar to Thakurpatty in Kharupetia town. Residents alleged that in the Thakurpatty area, sections of the newly constructed drain collapsed within just seven days, with the structure disintegrating like loose sand when soil was being backfilled along its sides.

Upon scraping the drain surface at multiple points, residents reportedly found soil mixed in place of proper cement concrete. Local resident Surjit Nath alleged severe lapses in quality, stating: “The drain was constructed using substandard materials and poor workmanship. Only about five percent cement was used, with the rest being sand and soil. Rebar was placed in some sections but completely absent in others.” He further criticized the design, noting that proper outlets were not included, leading to incorrect construction.

Kharupetia Municipal Board Chairperson Krishna Saha acknowledged the long-standing waterlogging issues in Jayanti Nagar and Thakurpatty, which prompted the allocation of this PWD scheme. However, she expressed deep concern over the reported substandard execution. “I am distressed by the poor quality of work,” she said. She confirmed plans to formally notify PWD officials and the District Commissioner in writing on the same day and stated that she would not hesitate to file a police complaint against the contractor, Kabir Ali, if necessary.

Ward Commissioner Ashish Nandi echoed these concerns, stating that the work had proceeded without his knowledge. He attributed the collapses during construction to substandard materials and poor execution. Both officials and residents accused departmental officers and contractor Kabir Ali of serious misconduct, highlighting the absence of a site notice board—a basic requirement for transparency in public works.

The people of the locality are demanding an immediate halt to construction until a high-level inquiry is conducted into the project, including scrutiny of material quality, adherence to specifications, and overall execution.

Also Read: Assam: Incomplete drains cause severe inconvenience to public in Tinsukia