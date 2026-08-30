‘Include Dima Hasao under Assam Secretariat in Silchar’

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee sought the inclusion of Dima Hasao within the functional jurisdiction of the Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley in Silchar. In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Cachar district unit of the committee argued that the inclusion of the neighbouring district would facilitate the people of Dima Hasao in accessing important state government services from Silchar, a regional centre with which they share long-standing and practical connections through roads, railways, education, healthcare, banking, trade, and regular public movement.

Also Read: Barak Valley Mini Secretariat Gets New Identity as Assam Secretariat