Increased tea production in July: Assam contributes to lion’s share

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea production in Assam during the month of July 2025 witnessed a big surge, with production increasing by 19.02 million kg from that of July 2024. With the lion’s share of 98.57 million kg from Assam, India’s total tea production was pushed up to 171.72 million kg

This was revealed in a Tea Board India report on estimated tea production in the country for July 2025. According to the report, Assam has produced 98.57 million kg of tea in July this year against the production of 79.55 million kg in July 2024. Of the 98.57 million kg of tea produced, the share of big growers is 51.08 million kg, while the contribution from small growers amounts to 47.49 million kg.

The country as a whole produced a total of 171.72 million kg of tea in July 2025, up from 150.36 million kg in July last year. Thus, the country produced 21.36 million kg more tea than that of July 2024. Of the increased production of 21.36 million kg of tea in India in July this year, Assam has the lion’s share of 19.02 million kg.

Moreover, the report also states that of the total of 171.72 million kg of tea produced in the country in July 2025, CTC tea accounted for 150.99 million kg, Orthodox 18.13 million kg and Green tea for 2.60 million kg.

It needs to be mentioned that, in the period from January to July 2025, the country as a whole produced 641.44 million kg of tea, of which Assam’s share is 299.05 million kg.

Also read: Saikia to PM: Revival package for Assam tea