Three ULFA-I rebels nabbed in Nagaland

Kohima: Security forces have apprehended three cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA-I] during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland’s Mon district, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of ULFA-I cadres in the region. The cadres were reportedly active in the Phomching area and were attempting to move towards Shangnyu village when security forces initiated the operation. Troops of the Assam Rifles carried out a targeted raid at Shangnyu village under the Phomching sub-division.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence inputs, the forces managed to intercept the militants and apprehended all three without any exchange of fire, officials added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as self-styled Lieutenant Gajendra Asom (35), a resident of Tezpur in Assam; self-styled Lance Corporal Brojen Asom (27) from Jorhat district; and self-styled Sergeant Puhor Asom (26) from Golaghat district. (IANS)

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