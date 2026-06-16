India-Bangladesh border tense: Radical forces trying to take advantage of the situation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is a tussle going on between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the push-back and push-in of illegal Bangladeshis on the border between India and Bangladesh. Taking advantage of the situation, Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical organisations are planning to foment trouble at the international border, intelligence sources fear.

Amidst the ongoing situation where the BGB is blocking the push-ins into their country, Assam continues to push back illegal Bangladeshis to the neighbouring country. The Assam government has been making its position clear that any illegal migrants from Bangladesh will be pushed back without going through the tedious process involving Foreigner Tribunals.

Home Department sources said that the Assam government’s policy of safeguarding the border will continue. In light of the present volatile situation, the state government is ramping up security measures on the India-Bangladesh border.

In the past few days, when the BGB has been opposing the push-in of their countrymen, the people on the Bangladeshi side of the border have been gathering with sharp weapons and sticks to prevent the entry of any people from the Indian side. They shouted anti-India slogans, while the BGB made announcements warning the BSF that they will be forced to take action as per law if the push-back continues. Bangladesh has also increased security measures in 26 districts along the border with India.

Intelligence sources said that even the ISI and other radical organisations are becoming more active in light of the prevailing situation. The ISI and others are giving the assurance that the push-backs from Assam and West Bengal can be averted if the Bangladeshis act according to their instructions. Towards that end, the agency is recruiting touts or middlemen to facilitate their nefarious activities. The ISI is also assuring illegal migrants that they will be taken to South India, where they will be provided jobs. It will be tough for intelligence agencies to keep tabs on the touts engaged in providing assistance to Bangladeshis entering India illegally. States like Assam and West Bengal have to heighten their security arrangements and remain on high alert.

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