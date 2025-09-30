India-Bhutan Rail Link to Transform Northeast: Kokrajhar-Gelephu Route to Spark Regional Growth

Guwahati: In a landmark step towards deeper regional integration, India and Bhutan have announced the development of key railway links one of which will directly connect Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu in Bhutan, recently unveiled as the country’s futuristic Mindfulness City.

This project will lay the groundwork for a new economic corridor, enhancing trade, tourism, and technology exchange between the two nations. The Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link is set to merge Northeast India’s vibrant markets and skilled workforce with Bhutan’s vision of a sustainable innovation and wellness hub.