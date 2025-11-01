India Celebrates Statehood Day Honouring The Spirit Of Unity In Diversity

Guwahati : Today India celebrates the Statehood Day of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, a day that beautifully reflects the spirit of unity in diversity that defines Bharat.

Extending heartfelt greetings to his brothers and sisters across these states, the nation’s leadership lauded their immense contributions to India’s progress from the cultural richness of the South and the industrious energy of Central India to the resilience and vibrancy of the North.