India, China Set to Resume Direct Passenger Flights After Five-Year Gap

New Delhi: India and China will restore direct passenger flights by the end of October 2025, bringing an end to a five-year suspension triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and heightened border tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that civil aviation authorities of both countries have finalised a revised Air Services Agreement, paving the way for airlines to restart operations. The move is aimed at facilitating greater people-to-people contact, easing travel, and reviving economic and cultural exchanges between the two neighbours.

IndiGo will be the first carrier to resume services, with a daily non-stop flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou scheduled to take off on 26 October. The airline has also announced plans to open a Delhi–Guangzhou route in the near future.

Direct flights between India and China have been suspended since 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic and the Galwan Valley clash that strained bilateral ties. The resumption is expected to bolster trade, tourism, and business connectivity, offering a significant boost to cross-border engagement.

Officials said further routes may be considered as demand grows, signalling cautious optimism for renewed cooperation in civil aviation despite broader geopolitical challenges.