India Evacuates 11 Lakh Passengers From West Asia Amid Regional Conflict

India has evacuated more than 11 lakh passengers from the West Asia region since February 28, as the Ministry of External Affairs coordinates a large-scale air evacuation effort across multiple countries amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The details were shared by Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, during an inter-ministerial press briefing in New Delhi on Monday.

Flights Operating From Multiple Countries

"Since February 28, around 11,30,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India," Mahajan said, adding that airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations.

Around 110 flights were expected to operate from the UAE to India on Monday alone, with flights also running from multiple airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various Indian destinations.

Qatar Airways was expected to operate 10 to 11 flights to different Indian cities on the day, with Qatar's airspace partially open. Gulf Air of Bahrain has announced plans to begin limited flight operations from Bahrain to India, and is currently operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are similarly operating non-scheduled flights from Dammam to India, given that Kuwait's airspace remains closed.

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