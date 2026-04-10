India in Talks With Assam Petrochemicals to Secure Methanol for Pharma Industry

The Indian government is in active discussions with Assam Petrochemicals and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) to secure adequate methanol supplies for the pharmaceutical industry, which has been hit by global supply chain disruptions stemming from the West Asia crisis.

The update was shared at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia on Thursday.

Satyaprakash TL, Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, confirmed that methanol has become a central area of concern for the sector.

"Methanol supply has emerged as a major area of concern. In this regard, there have been discussions with Assam Petrochemicals and GNFC, which are ready to supply the necessary quantities of methanol," he said, adding that logistics and supply chain frameworks are being established and that moderate supply has already begun.

Methanol is a critical solvent used across the pharmaceutical value chain, particularly in the manufacturing of downstream products required for drug production.

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