Zubeen Garg’s Wife, Sister Cast Votes in Dispur; Urge Voters to Participate

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, cast her vote at a polling booth in Dispur on Thursday, a day after being discharged from hospital, as polling for the Assam Assembly elections continued.
Garima was accompanied by Zubeen Garg’s sister Palmee Borthakur at booth number 116. Despite her health condition, she said she chose to vote, calling it her responsibility.
“I got discharged from the hospital yesterday. Earlier, I used to go to vote along with Zubeen. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, I am physically unwell, but I have come here to vote,” she told reporters.
She also said the family is still seeking justice.
“We are fighting for it. May there be a result soon,” she added.
Borthakur appealed to voters to make careful choices.
“Cast your vote wisely, if you want a good government of your choice,” she added.
According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout in the state stood at 38.92 per cent as of 11 am.