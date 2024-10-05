India Meteorological Department Predicts Enhanced Rainfall in Northeast

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall over the Northeast of India in the next 5-6 days. With Durga Puja around the corner, the preparations for the festival are likely to be affected. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9.

According to an IMD bulletin, the current weather system shows a low pressure area lying over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over North Bangladesh and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

The forecast and warnings for the next 7 days for East & Northeast India are widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast region during the week: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 2 days & scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during the subsequent 5 days. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the remaining East India region during the week.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on October 5 and over remaining NE India over the next 7 days, the bulletin says.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has predicted that generally cloudy skies and light rain/thunderstorms are likely to occur over Guwahati on Saturday (October 5). The city has been experiencing intermittent rains since Wednesday night.

