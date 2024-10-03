Heavy Rainfall Warning for Assam Today; Orange Alert for Dima Hasao, Karimganj

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of the India Metereological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam for October 3. An orange alert has also been issued for two districts of Assam—Dima Hasao and Karimganj—for Thursday.

The Regional Metereological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, in its bulletin, says about the current meteorological conditions: The upper air circulation lies over southeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 2nd October, and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood to the North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 4th October.

Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to Southerly/South Westerly winds in the lower level, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur on 3rd October, 2024, over parts of Assam.

According to the Orange Alert issued by IMD, Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Dima Hasao and Karimganj districts. Orange Alert means ‘be prepared’.

Also Read: Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)