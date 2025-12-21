India-Myanmar Border Security Reviewed

IMPHAL: Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajendra Kumar, on Saturday visited Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation and infrastructure along the India-Myanmar border, officials said.

A senior official in Imphal said that the visit of the Border Management Secretary was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital India-Myanmar border. (IANS)

