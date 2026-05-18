India-Myanmar Drug Syndicate Kingpin Chintuang Arrested in Delhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant progress in its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking networks that operate along the India–Myanmar border by arresting key trafficker Thancintuang, also known as Chintuang or Tluanga, in Delhi after thorough monitoring, gathering of information, and coordinated operations between states.

Chintuang, who had all along been evading arrest, is linked to seven NDPS cases connected with the Myanmar–Mizoram–Tripura/Assam corridor. He is also a suspect in five additional cases associated with the Myanmar–Manipur–Assam route.

Chintuang emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar–Mizoram–Manipur–Assam–Tripura corridor and had been identified as a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin operating from Myanmar. Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organizing cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh. He was wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by the NCB and several Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs), including two cases registered by the NCB.

Further investigation revealed that Chintuang was also accused in two NDPS cases registered by Champhai Police in 2025 relating to the suspected trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin. He was additionally found involved in six NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department in 2023, linked to heroin trafficking activities. Investigations indicate his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore.

Chintuang was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala Zone case involving the seizure of 14 kg of methamphetamine and 2.8 kg of heroin, in which his arrest marks the seventh apprehension. He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala Zone case of 2025 involving the seizure of 49.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets, where nine traffickers had already been arrested prior to his apprehension.

During the investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by NCB. Among them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network. He was arrested during follow-up operations and was also found involved in another NDPS case registered by Mizoram Police. Considering his continued involvement in illicit trafficking activities, proceedings under the PITNDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were initiated against him.

Another associate, Lalrampari, functioned as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channelling proceeds generated through illicit drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by NCB on August 8, 2024. Investigation revealed hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the network, following which the matter was shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Further investigation led to the arrest of Abu Saleh (Saifuddin) from Cachar, Assam, on November 20, 2025. He was identified as a major Indian operative and logistics coordinator associated with Chintuang’s network and was actively involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the Assam corridor. He was found linked to multiple NDPS cases registered by Mizoram Police and the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department.

One of the key accused arrested in the 2025 Agartala Zone case was Jabrul from Karimganj, Assam, another significant associate connected to Chintuang’s transnational trafficking network. He was apprehended on December 3, 2025, along with an additional consignment of narcotic drugs. Investigation revealed his active role in interstate trafficking operations and coordination of drug movements through the Tripura–Assam route. He was also found involved in multiple NDPS cases registered by the Tripura Police and NCB.

Investigation in both cases revealed the existence of a highly organized interstate and international drug trafficking network extending from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The syndicate utilized multiple trafficking routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels, and financial handlers for the smuggling and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin across international and interstate borders.

In the North Eastern Region alone, NCB registered 48 NDPS cases during 2025, resulting in the arrest of 116 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 665 crore in the illicit drug market. In 2026, NCB has already registered 31 NDPS cases so far, resulting in the arrest of 54 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs during sustained enforcement operations across the region.

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