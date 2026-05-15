Mizoram to Become Digital Hub: CM Lalduhoma Launches Online Quarters Allotment and Reservation Systems

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said the state government is working to transform Mizoram into a digitally enabled state by using modern technology to improve the accessibility, efficiency, and convenience of public services.

He made the remarks while launching two new digital platforms-the Government Quarters Allotment Management System (QAMS) and the Mizoram House Online Reservation System for Mizoram Houses located in Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Mumbai. Both systems are managed by the General Administration Department (GAD) and aim to digitise previously manual administrative processes.

Lalduhoma said that allotment of government quarters earlier involved physical submission of documents and manual record-keeping, often handled through individual computers. Tracking vacancies and updating records after retirements or deaths was also time-consuming and inefficient. With QAMS, the entire process has been moved online, allowing applicants to submit and track applications digitally without visiting government offices. He said this will also significantly reduce the administrative burden on officials.

Similarly, the Mizoram House Online Reservation System will allow citizens, especially those living outside Aizawl, to book accommodations online without physical visits, making the process faster and more transparent. The Chief Minister noted that QAMS, developed by the ICT Department since August last year, is now fully operational.

Turning to the fisheries sector, Lalduhoma addressed the Mizoram Fish Farmers' Meet organised by the Fisheries Department. He said Mizoram has around 24,000 hectares suitable for fish farming, but only about 6,000 hectares have been developed so far, indicating that a large portion of potential remains untapped. He identified limited pond infrastructure and inadequate storage facilities as key challenges affecting fish production. (IANS)

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